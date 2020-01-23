|
|
Samuel L. Dowell
Newark - Samuel L. Dowell, age 91, of Newark, DE, passed away on Wednesday, January 22, 2020.
A visitation for family and friends will be held from 10 am until 11 am on Monday, January 27, 2020, at Spicer-Mullikin Funeral Home, 121 West Park Place, Newark, DE, where a funeral service will begin at 11 am. Interment will follow in Gracelawn Memorial Park, 2220 North DuPont Parkway, New Castle, DE.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Samuel's memory to Calvary Baptist Church, 215 East Delaware Avenue, Newark, DE 19711 or , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
To view the full obituary and leave online condolences, visit: spicermullikin.com
SPICER-MULLIKIN FUNERAL HOMES &
CREMATORY
302-368-9500
Published in The News Journal from Jan. 23 to Jan. 24, 2020