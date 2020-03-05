|
|
Samuel O. Bell
Samuel O. Bell, age 83 of Wilmington, DE passed peacefully on March 1, 2020 at Lindsay Place in Pennsville, New Jersey.
He is survived by 1 daughter- Cheris C. Allen, 3 grandchildren, Kyra, Samuel, Chaondra, 8 great grands and 2 great great granddaughters.
Funeral services will be March 7, 2020 at Congo Legacy Center, 501 West 28th Street. Viewing 9-12, service at 12 noon.
Burial at the Delaware Veterans Memorial Cemetery.
Arrangements by Bell Funeral Home
Published in The News Journal from Mar. 5 to Mar. 6, 2020