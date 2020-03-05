Services
Bell Funeral Home - Wilmington
909 Clifford Brown Walk
Wilmington, DE 19801
(302)658-1555
Viewing
Saturday, Mar. 7, 2020
9:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Congo Legacy Center
501 West 28th Street
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Mar. 7, 2020
12:00 PM
Congo Legacy Center
501 West 28th Street
View Map
Samuel O. Bell


1937 - 2020
Samuel O. Bell Obituary
Samuel O. Bell

Samuel O. Bell, age 83 of Wilmington, DE passed peacefully on March 1, 2020 at Lindsay Place in Pennsville, New Jersey.

He is survived by 1 daughter- Cheris C. Allen, 3 grandchildren, Kyra, Samuel, Chaondra, 8 great grands and 2 great great granddaughters.

Funeral services will be March 7, 2020 at Congo Legacy Center, 501 West 28th Street. Viewing 9-12, service at 12 noon.

Burial at the Delaware Veterans Memorial Cemetery.

Arrangements by Bell Funeral Home

www.bellfh.com
Published in The News Journal from Mar. 5 to Mar. 6, 2020
