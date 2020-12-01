Samuel T. Rhodes IVWilmington - Samuel Thomas Rhodes IV, age 72, of Wilmington DE, passed away on Thursday, November 26, 2020 surrounded by family.Tom was born in Norfolk, VA to Samuel Rhodes III and Alta (Waldron) Rhodes. He graduated from Centreville High School, Mayland in 1966 and earned an Accounting degree from Goldey-Beacom College.Tom proudly served his country during the Vietnam War in the United States Navy from 1969 to 1973, earning numerous medals and a combat action ribbon. He was a Radioman on the USS Richard S. Edwards (DD-950) which he often referred to as the time of his life and the source of many lifelong lessons, memories and friends.Tom devoted his career to the State of Delaware, retiring as the Controller of DHSS after 36 years of service. A wiz at math, Tom enjoyed his work and he especially cherished the relationships he had with his co-workers.Growing up on Maryland's eastern shore, Tom was an avid fisherman and crabber which he passed along to his kids. He was a sports fanatic as a player, coach and a fan. Tom was a solid outfielder in his youth and could run like a deer. He would recount his favorite experiences like the games he attended at Yankee Stadium as a child to watch his favorite player, Mickey Mantle and attending Super Bowl XXVI in '91 when his Redskins won the championship. Tom was a big fan of horseracing and loved to go to the track to "get a bite to eat."Tom's kindness, thoughtfulness and sense of humor touched everyone around him. He was a gifted storyteller and loved to tell jokes, often fighting off his own laughter before getting to the punch line. Tom was very proud of his family and adored his grandchildren. He happily devoted his time to basketball courts, dance halls, auditoriums, baseball, track and soccer fields to cheer for his grandkids.In addition to his parents, Tom was predeceased by his daughter, Stephanie (1978).Tom is survived by his children, Samuel Rhodes V (Alisha), Alex Rhodes (Alicia), Sean Rhodes, Tara Rhodes; grandchildren, Samuel VI, Giovanna, Alanna, Olivia, Alex II, Anthony, Savannah; and his dear cousins, nieces and nephews.Services will be held at Gebhart Funeral Home, 3401 Philadelphia Pike, Claymont, DE 19703, on Friday, December 4, 2020, where friends may visit with the family from 10am-11am. All attending will be required to wear a face mask and practice social distancing to maintain compliance with State COVID-19 Regulations. Admittance will be regulated. A private service will begin at 11am, followed by burial in Chesterfield Cemetery, Centreville, MD.To offer condolences, please visit;302.798.7726