|
|
Samuel Thomas Bramble
Wilmington - Samuel Thomas Bramble, age 98, of Wilmington, DE, passed away on Tuesday, October 1, 2019.
Born in Georgetown, MD on January 11, 1921, he was the son of the late Jacob H. and Mary (Wiltbank) Bramble. Samuel worked for the Port of Wilmington as a maintenance operator, retiring after many years of dedicated service. Following retirement from the Port of Wilmington, he then went to work for Wilmington Tug and Launch for several years. Samuel was a member of the Marshallton U.M. Church. He was a loving husband, father, grandfather, brother and uncle.
In addition to his parents, Samuel was preceded in death by his wife of 77 years, Evelyn M. (Smith) Bramble; and 3 siblings. He is survived by his children, Betty Bartz (David), Elaine Morris (Charles) and Sandra Wojdak (Wesley); 7 grandchildren; and 12 great grandchildren.
A visitation for family and friends will be held from 10 am until 11 am on Monday, October 7, 2019, at Spicer-Mullikin Funeral Home, 1000 North DuPont Parkway, New Castle, DE, where a funeral service will begin at 11 am. Interment will follow in Gracelawn Memorial Park, 2220 North DuPont Parkway, New Castle, DE.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Samuel's memory to Marshallton U.M. Church, 1105 Stanton Road, Wilmington, DE 19808 or Compassionate Care Hospice, 248 E. Chestnut Hill Rd., Ste 4, Newark, DE 19713.
To sign guest book, visit: spicermullikin.com
SPICER-MULLIKIN
FUNERAL HOMES & CREMATORY
302-328-2213
Published in The News Journal on Oct. 3, 2019