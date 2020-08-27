Dr. Sancho A. Manubay Jr. MD
Hockessin - Dr. Sancho A. Manubay MD passed away on Thursday, August 27, 2020 in the comfort of his home in the loving care of his wife Gloria after a long illness.
Sancho was born March 16, 1936 in Naga City, Philippines and lived there with his mother and five brothers. Upon graduating from Far Eastern Medical School, Sancho immigrated to the United States. After receiving his doctorate degree he located in Wilmington, Delaware where he maintained a private practice in general surgery for over 30 years associated with Christiana Care Health Systems, St. Francis Hospital and Newark Emergency. Professional memberships included 50 years with the Medical Society of Delaware and a fellow of the American College of Surgeons.
He was a quiet, humble and gentle man who enjoyed life, often traveling with friends, time at their condo in Ocean City, Maryland and time-share in the Bahamas, and the frequent trips to Delaware Park (he loved his ponies).
Even with declining health over the last few years Sancho remained at home with excellent home care with NaCole managing regular trips out in his wheelchair for lunches, visits to area parks, and shopping trips to the Christiana Mall, Walmart, Costco and grocery stores. With constant attentive care, physical therapy, to table game events with aides and Hospice volunteers and cooked meals, his quality of care up to his passing could not have been better. The family would like to extend deepest thanks and will be forever grateful for the kind and compassionate in home care provided by his Health Care Aides NaCole Evans (Griswold Home Care), Sara Gonzales and physical therapist Derrick Francis along with recent compassionate care by Heartland Hospice. A special family thank you goes out to Father Richard Jasper (St. Ann's) for his love and spiritual support to both Sancho and Gloria.
Throughout their life Sancho and Gloria shared a love of dogs with Snowball, Scottish Terriers: Brit, Mr. O'Malley, Skye, Ceili, Keara and Westie: Mr. MacKenzie sharing and enriching their homelife.
Sancho was predeceased by parents: Dr. Sancho A. Manubay Sr. and Loreto B. Manubay, and brothers: Dr. Ben Manubay (Mary), and Dr. Marceloa Manubay (Jeanne). He is survived by his wife of 31 years Gloria Rafferty Manubay, brothers: Dr. Napoleon Manubay (Carmelita) of Hockessin, DE, Jaimie Manubay Esq. (Anne, deceased) of Naga City, Philippines, Dr. Teodoro Manubay (Tessie) of St. Louis, MO, brother-in-law Nicholas "Bob" Rafferty (Joann), sister-in-law Camille Rafferty and a host of nieces and nephews and their families from both the Manubay & Rafferty families.
Due to the pandemic a private Mass of Christian Burial will take place at St. Ann's Roman Catholic Church, Wilmington, DE with private interment at All Saints Cemetery, Newark, DE. A memorial event will be planned later when family and friends can safely be together. In lieu of flowers, a donation to Heartland Hospice would be greatly appreciated, care of Heartland Home Hospice, 750 Prides Crossing, Suite 110, Newark, DE 19713-6104.
To offer condolences, visit www.dohertyfh.com
302.999.8277