Sandra A. Crystal
Middletown, DE - Sandra (Anderson) Crystal, 80, of Middletown, DE., formerly of Wilmington, DE., passed away on January 31, 2020 at the Christiana Hospital. She was a graduate of Wilmington High School and was employed with Delmarva Power and Light. She was a member of Mt. Salem United Methodist Church in Rockford Park. Sandra enjoyed reading, going to the beach, spending time with her grandsons and going out with her girlfriends.
Sandra was preceded in death by her husband Walter J. Crystal. She is survived by her daughter and son in-law Leigh and Mikael Lentz of Middletown, DE; her grandsons, Mikael Walter Lentz and Noah Eric Lentz; several nieces and nephews and many friends who were like her family.
A viewing will be held on Saturday February 8 from 10-11am followed by a service at 11am at the chapel of Gracelawn Memorial Park, 2220 N. Dupont Highway New Castle. Entombment will follow the service. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Sandra's name to the Susan B. Komen Breast Cancer Foundation, (www.Komen.org) To send messages of condolence visit www.mccreryandharra.com
Published in The News Journal from Jan. 31 to Feb. 5, 2020