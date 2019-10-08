|
Sandra Fine Berg
Bryn Mawr, PA - Age 84, died peacefully on October 4, 2019, surrounded by her three children.
Born to Edward and Ann Fine, and raised in Philadelphia until moving to Wilmington, DE at the age of 15, Sandy's joy came first and foremost from her family. She was a loving and devoted wife to her husband, Howard, a Delaware attorney to whom she was married for over 60 years before his passing in 2016.
Sandy's unique personality and concern for others led to many life-long, close, loving friendships and each one of her friends felt a special connection and bond with Sandy. Many of her friends were able to visit to express their love and appreciation of Sandy one last time before her passing and this was very meaningful to her. Sandy was a very talented and strong-willed lady. Whatever Sandy decided to do, she pursued it with love and vigor.
Sandy was a devoted and caring mother to her three children, her son, Dr. Bruce Berg (Dr. Fanny Berg) of Bryn Mawr, PA; her daughter, Lori Blum of Delray Beach, FL; and her son, Ted Berg. Sandy is also survived by eight loving grandchildren, four of their spouses (plus two spouses to be) along with her brother, Paul Fine (Gloria) and her sister-in-law, Florence Austin, all from Wilmington, DE. In addition, she will be missed by many nephews, nieces, cousins and many close friends whom she considered to be family.
Services will be private. The family suggests donations in Sandy's memory be made to the Cancer Research Institute (www.cancerresearch.org), the Abramson Cancer Center of the University of Pennsylvania (.www.pennmedicine.org/cancer/giving), or ().
