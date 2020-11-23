Sandra I. Arroyo-Wilson
Smyrna - Sandra departed this life peacefully on November 22, 2020 at her home in Smyrna, DE following a long illness. She was the devoted common law wife of Alvin Smith for over 30 years. Their love and devotion for each other remains inspirational.
Sandra is survived by her mother Dulce M. Ramos- Alvarado; children: Torano Ayers, Akia (Travis) Clark and Tony (Jasmine) Wilson and siblings: Maribel Jones and Arlene (Jeff) Spratley. She will always be remembered fondly by her six grandchildren Tory Ayers, Nia Wilson, Christian Wilson, Parker Wilson, Travis Clark Jr and Alexander Clark. As well as, nieces, nephews and many other family and friends.
Arrangements entrusted to House of Wright Mortuary & Cremation Services in Smyrna, DE. To express condolences please visit www.wrightmortuary.com
