Sandra J. White
Sandra J. White

Wilmington - Sandra J. White, age 82, passed away peacefully surrounded by family on Friday, June 12, 2020. She resided in Wilmington, Delaware.

Sandy grew up in Greenwich, NJ and then moved to Catasauqua, PA where she graduated from Catasauqua High School in 1956 and Beaver College (Now Arcadia University) in 1960. After college she moved to Delaware where she taught English at Oak Grove Junior High in Elsmere and spent summers working at the Robin Hood Theater in Arden. She moved to Boston, MA where she worked for the Department of Education, married, and had her daughter Pamela. Several years later she moved back to Greenwich and began her career in Social Services for the State of New Jersey. After retiring in 2003, she moved to Wilmington to be close to her family.

Sandy was a member of Westminster Presbyterian Church where she served as a Deacon for several years. She loved animals, reading (especially cook books), baking, theater, volunteering with her church and in her local community, and spending time with her grandson. She will be fondly remembered for her friendly and caring nature and her overall positive outlook on life.

She is survived by daughter Pamela White and wife Kristina Busick of Wilmington, DE, grandson Reuben Busick-White, brother David Schwartz and wife Sharon of Glenwood, MD, and cousin Pamela Foraker of Dover, DE.

Interment will be private, and a celebration of Sandy's life will be held at Westminster Presbyterian Church at a later date once COVID-19 restrictions are lifted.

Memorial contributions may be sent to Westminster Presbyterian Church, 1502 West 13th Street, Wilmington, DE 19806.

For online condolences, visit chandlerfuneralhome.com






Published in The News Journal from Jun. 17 to Jun. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
