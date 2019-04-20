|
Sandra Johnson Landerl
Claymont - Sandra Johnson Landerl (Sandy) of Claymont, Delaware passed away on January 14, 2018. A long-time resident of the Wilmington/Arden area, she was born in Winthrop, MA on March 18, 1942 to the late Edwin Melvin Johnson and Elsie Elizabeth Johnson. She is survived by her sister, Nola Johnson Brooks Beaver (George); a niece, Karen Brooks Preble (Jon); a nephew, Lucas Edwin Brooks; great-nephews, Samuel Dunning Preble and Lucas Dunning Brooks; all of St. Marys, GA; as well as by many dear and beloved friends.
Sandy graduated from Greely Institute in Cumberland Center, ME and from Pratt Institute in Brooklyn, NY in 1965 with a degree in fine arts. She was a respected interior designer and architectural space planner for many years. Her projects ranged from shops and college buildings to high-end corporate facilities. Sandy served as president or treasurer of various organizations including Construction Specifications Institute (CSI) and the YWCA. Over the years Sandy was very active at Delaware Theatre Company and other local theatre groups volunteering, ushering and set-designing and constructing. Sandy had a driving passion for learning--she took many classes at the University of Delaware via the Osher Lifelong Learning Institute (OLLI) program, and occasionally taught courses as well. She was an active member of the Harmony Weavers Guild and attended many conferences on weaving and fiber arts. She was active in the YMCA Aquatics for Arthritis. Sandy will be remembered as a kind, artistic, intelligent, and happy person who always had a smile on her face.
A Celebration of Life, officiated by the Reverend Cheryl Jensen, will be held for Sandy on Saturday, April 27, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. at Mount Lebanon United Methodist Church, 850 Mount Lebanon Rd, Wilmington, Delaware.
Published in The News Journal on Apr. 20, 2019