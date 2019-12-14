|
|
Sandra L. Denney
Wilmington - Sandra L. Denney, 74 of Wilmington died suddenly on November 25th 2019. She was the daughter of the late Robert H. and Laurie T. Denney. Sandra graduated from P.S. DuPont High School and received a B.S. in Education and a Masters in Art History from the University of Delaware. She was a teacher in the Red Clay School District, retiring from Skyline Middle School. Sandra also taught Art History at the University of Delaware and Washington College.
Her love of the arts led her on multiple trips to Europe, where she gained much of her knowledge. She especially enjoyed Paris and Rome and Switzerland. Always a scholar and loving to share her experiences and intellect, Sandra gave many lectures throughout the area on the vast topics of Art History, including artists from Picaso to Wyeth. She led numerous bus tours to New York City taking students, family and friends to Broadway Shows and beautiful museums. She loved being an active member of St. Mark's Anglican Church in Philadelphia, PA.
Sandra was survived by her aunt Marie Stringfellow of Wilmington, a host of cousins and friends, including her dear friend Carolyn Gregory.
Family and friends are invited to pay their respects on December 18th at 12:30 p.m., followed by services at 1:30 p.m. at the McCrery & Harra Funeral Home, 3710 Kirkwood Highway, Wilmington, DE 19808. Interment will be at Silverbrook Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Mark's Church, 1625 Locust Street, Philadelphia, PA 19103. To send condolences visit: www.mccreryandharra.com.
Published in The News Journal from Dec. 14 to Dec. 15, 2019