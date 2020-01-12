Resources
More Obituaries for Sandra Lamb
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Sandra Lamb

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Sandra Lamb Obituary
Sandra Lamb

Bear - Sandra Sue Gray Lamb Passed away peacefully with her family by her side on January 10, 2020 at Christiana Hospital. Wife of 38 years to Alvernus (Al) Lamb. Survived by daughter Dr. Erinn E. Chioma, Stepsons Alvernus Lamb (Erin), Jason Lamb (Letese). Grandchildren Ase Chioma, Nathaniel, Sydney and Shannon Lamb, sister of Virginia Eldridge. Service will be held at 6pm on Thursday, January 16, 2020 at Canaan Baptist Church in New Castle, DE. Friends and family may visit from 4-6pm. Second service will be held in Pittsburgh, Pa. Service will be held at 10am on January 18, 2020 at Mt. Olive Baptist in Rankin, PA. Family and friends may visit from 9-10am. Interment will be at Allegheny Cemetery Lawrenceville, PA.
Published in The News Journal from Jan. 12 to Jan. 15, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Sandra's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -