Sandra Lamb
Bear - Sandra Sue Gray Lamb Passed away peacefully with her family by her side on January 10, 2020 at Christiana Hospital. Wife of 38 years to Alvernus (Al) Lamb. Survived by daughter Dr. Erinn E. Chioma, Stepsons Alvernus Lamb (Erin), Jason Lamb (Letese). Grandchildren Ase Chioma, Nathaniel, Sydney and Shannon Lamb, sister of Virginia Eldridge. Service will be held at 6pm on Thursday, January 16, 2020 at Canaan Baptist Church in New Castle, DE. Friends and family may visit from 4-6pm. Second service will be held in Pittsburgh, Pa. Service will be held at 10am on January 18, 2020 at Mt. Olive Baptist in Rankin, PA. Family and friends may visit from 9-10am. Interment will be at Allegheny Cemetery Lawrenceville, PA.
Published in The News Journal from Jan. 12 to Jan. 15, 2020