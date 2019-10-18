|
Sandra Limbers
Wilmington - Sandra Lough Limbers died on October 16, 2019 at home in Wilmington DE. She was born in Clarksburg WV to Mary Frances Lough and Donald H Lough MD. She attended West Virginia University, where she was a member of Chi Omega social sorority. She was voted queen of the Delta Tau Delta spring formal in her junior year.
She married Stephen H Limbers, who survives, and they had three children: Jeffrey Stephen (Sherry), Kevin Christopher (Nessa), both of DE, and Timothy Lough of San Luis Obispo CA. There are four grandchildren: Ryan, Shannon, Justin and Kelsea; three great-grandchildren: Allison, Brandon and Carter. Also surviving are sisters Judith Bell of Columbia MD and Sharon Price of Jane Lew WV and brother Donald H Lough, Jr, DDS of Wheeling WV. She was preceded in death by her sister Donna Dyer and a daughter-in-law Jenny Rock Limbers.
The young Limbers family moved from Morgantown WV to the Chicago IL area during the sixties. While there, Sandra taught at Newport School near Zion IL for two years. Moving to Wilmington in the seventies, she became a substitute teacher in the Brandywine School District, taught CCD classes at Immaculate Heart of Mary Church and earned her certification in elementary education at the University of Delaware. She then taught at several schools in the Wilmington area, retiring from Brandywood Elementary School in 1999 after 18 years there.
Interment at Saint Joseph on the Brandywine will be private.
Contributions in her memory may be made to for Parkinson's Disease online at michaeljfox.org or at 800-708-7644.
Published in The News Journal from Oct. 18 to Oct. 21, 2019