|
|
Sandra Molitor Konetski
Glen Mills - Sandra Molitor Konetski, age 69, of Glen Mills, PA, formerly of North Wilmington, DE died on March 31, 2019 at Penn Hospice in West Chester, PA.
Sandy graduated from Brandywine High School. She attended Alvernia College and received her bachelor's in Secondary Education from the University of Delaware. Sandy worked for ICI, and Kent Dental.
Sandy was an avid reader and knitter and enjoyed needlepoint. Formerly a surfer and beach lover, she was referred to as Gidget, from the famous TV show. She was a volunteer for years with Nursing Mother's and Ministry of Caring.
Sandy was a loving wife, mother, and mommom. Sandy was predeceased in death by her parents Leo and Helen Molitor, both of North Wilmington.
She is survived by her dear husband, Thomas John Konetski Jr. of Glen Mills, PA; her son, Thomas John Konetski III of North Wilmington; her daughter, Alexandra Konetski Graham of North Wilmington; and her six grandchildren, Alexia, Mark Jr., Cassidy, Camryn, Ryder, and Ava Graham, all children of Alexandra.
Sandy was passionate about dining out frequently with her husband Tom. They sampled different types of cuisine from restaurants all around the Philadelphia area. Sandy was a true 'Fightin Blue Hen' who attended U of D football games, yearly, and a multitude of reunions with her Brandywine Bulldog friends. The most treasured gift to Sandy was her six grandkids. She attended every and all events for each and every one of them. She never missed a birthday, holiday, concert, or sporting event. They simply adored her, and they will cherish all the wonderful memories of their mommom.
Mass of Christian Burial will be offered at 11 am on Tuesday, April 9, with the visitation beginning at 10 am at St. Mary Magdalen Church, 7 Sharpley Road, Wilmington, DE 19803. Her interment will be in Newark Union Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, please send donations to the Ministry of Caring Inc., 115 East 14th Street, Wilmington, DE 19801.
For online condolences, please visit www.Chandlerfuneralhome.com
Published in The News Journal from Apr. 6 to Apr. 7, 2019