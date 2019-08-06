Services
Cranston Funeral Home
300 North Shipley Street
Seaford, DE 19973
(302) 629-9237
Memorial service
Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019
2:00 PM
Concord United Methodist Church
25332 Church Rd
Seaford, DE
Bridgeville - Sandra "Sandy" Morrison, age 75, of Bridgeville, DE passed away surrounded by loved ones on August 1, 2019.

She retired from Nanticoke Memorial Hospital in 2010 after 32 years of service.

Sandy is survived by her husband James Morrison, her sons Daniel Morrison (Donna), Eric Morrison, her granddaughters, Amber Morrison (partner, Nikki Mitchell) and Katie Morrison.

She will be remembered fondly as a loving and devoted wife, mother, grandmother and friend.

Memorial Services will be on Saturday, August 10th at 2 PM at Concord United Methodist Church, 25332 Church Rd, Seaford, DE. In lieu of flowers the family suggests donations may be made to Vitas Hospice, 30265 Commerce Dr, Suite 202, Millsboro, DE 19960, or to Concord United Methodist Church 25332 Church Rd, Seaford, DE 19973.

To leave a condolence visit cranstonfuneralhome.com.
Published in The News Journal on Aug. 6, 2019
