Sandra Orsetti
Wilmington, DE - Sandra Parmenter Orsetti, age 70, passed away peacefully on September 23, 2020 at Christiana Hospital, with her sons by her side.
Sandy was born in Wilmington, DE, the daughter of the late Thomas and Ruth Parmenter. She graduated from Brandywine High School in 1968 and attended the University of Delaware. After her children began school full time, Sandy was employed by Christina School District for 30 years, primarily at Shue-Medill Middle School. As an instructional paraprofessional, Sandy was an invaluable support for students on an individualized education program. Her dedication to ensuring children have access to education and her nurturing and compassionate disposition were gifts to every student in her care.
Sandy was an avid reader who loved spending time at the library. Recently, she enjoyed gifting her young grandchildren with children's literature to ignite a shared passion. Always thinking of others, she volunteered at the library and delivered books to people who were housebound or had no transportation, offering them a way to enjoy the world through books and her company. A life-long animal lover, Sandy shared her home with many dogs and cats throughout her years. One of her favorite pastimes was sitting by the pond, often with a book, watching the Mother ducks with their ducklings.
She is survived by her sons, Brian Orsetti (Beth) of Newark, DE and Eric Orsetti (Amanda) of Wilmington, DE; brother, Tom Parmenter (Becca) of Rising Sun, MD; sister, Judy Scrimenti (Mike) of Sarasota, FL; two grandchildren, Gavin and Ella and two nephews, Adam and Nathan.
A Memorial Service will be held at a later date next year. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Faithful Friends Animal Society at www.faithfulfriends.us
(12 Germay Dr, Wilmington, DE 19804) or Read-Aloud Delaware at www.readalouddelaware.org
(100 West 10th Street, Suite 309, Wilmington, DE 19801).