Munden Funeral Home & Crematory
2112 Arendell Street
Morehead City, NC 28557
(252) 726-8066
Visitation
Sunday, Oct. 6, 2019
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Funeral service
Sunday, Oct. 6, 2019
2:00 PM
Sandra Rogerson Obituary
Sandra Rogerson

Newport - Sandra Patricia O'Neal Rogerson, 71, of Newport, NC, passed away September 29, 2019, at her home.

A funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. Sunday, October 6, 2019, at Munden Funeral Home in Morehead City, NC. The family will receive friends one hour prior.

She is survived by her husband, John C. Rogerson Sr. of the home; daughter, Judith Freeman (David) of Newport, NC; son, John Rogerson Jr. (Diane) of Wilmington, DE; sister, Mary O'Neal of Wilmington, DE; brothers, Thomas O'Neal (Eileen) of White Haven, PA, Michael O'Neal (Michelle) and Patrick O'Neal, all of Wilmington, DE; grandchildren, Brittany Boos, Brieanna Boos, Brendan Boos all of Newport, NC, Jarret Rogerson and Dylan Rogerson both of Wilmington, DE, and Rebecca B. Boos of Ocracoke, NC.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Julian and Aurelia O'Neal, and grandson, Julian Boos.

Arrangements by Munden Funeral Home and Crematory in Morehead City, NC.
Published in The News Journal on Oct. 5, 2019
