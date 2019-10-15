Services
Mealey Funeral Homes & Crematory
2509 Limestone Rd
Wilmington, DE 19808
(302) 654-3005
Calling hours
Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019
9:30 AM - 10:30 AM
St. Hedwig's Church
408 S Harrison St
Wilmington, DE
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019
10:30 AM
St. Hedwig's Church
408 S Harrison St
Wilmington, DE
Sandra (Mark) Santagada

Sandra (Mark) Santagada Obituary
Sandra (Mark) Santagada

Wilmington, DE - Sandra (Mark) Santagada of Wilmington, DE passed away on Sunday, October 13, 2019.

Sandra was born in Wilmington to the late Sophie (Stawicki) and John Mark. She is survived by her son, Mark (Julianne); granddaughter, Sienna; sister, Geraldine (Nick) DeToro; and her two grand dogs, Brody and Jax.

Sandra is a graduate of Wilmington High School and Goldey Beacom College, retired from the federal government after 36 years of service, and was a notary for 25 years. She loved the beach, gardening, and spending time with her family and friends.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Saturday, October 19, 2019 at 10:30 AM at St. Hedwig's Church, 408 S Harrison St, Wilmington, DE 19805, where friends and family may call after 9:30 AM. Burial will be private. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to St. Hedwig Church at the address above, or Little Sisters of the Poor, 185 Salem Church Road Newark, DE 19713. Online condolences may be made by visiting www.mealeyfuneralhomes.com.
Published in The News Journal from Oct. 15 to Oct. 18, 2019
