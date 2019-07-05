Services
Doherty Funeral Homes - Pike Creek
3200 Limestone Road
Wilmington, DE 19808
(302) 999-8277
Visitation
Monday, Jul. 8, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Doherty Funeral Homes - Pike Creek
3200 Limestone Road
Wilmington, DE 19808
Celebration of Life
Tuesday, Jul. 9, 2019
11:00 AM
Doherty Funeral Homes - Pike Creek
3200 Limestone Road
Wilmington, DE 19808
Sandra Schneider Lopez Obituary
Sandra Schneider Lopez

Chesapeake City, MD - Sandra Schneider Lopez, age 55, passed away after a brief illness on Saturday, June 29, 2019, with her loving family by her side.

Sandy is survived by her daughters Ana Gabrielle, Daniela, and Natalie Lopez (Keith Clouthier); her granddaughter Payton Sandra Clouthier; her mother, Edith M. Schneider; her sisters Karen, Marie, Susan, and Lynn Schneider and Elizabeth Alexander; her brothers Tom (Linda) and Jack; her niece Nicole Schneider and nephews Glen Alexander and Anthony Damiani. Sandy was predeceased by her father, John F. Schneider.

Family and friends may visit from 4 to 7 PM on Monday, July 8, at Doherty Funeral Home, 3200 Limestone Rd., Wilmington, DE 19808. A Celebration of Sandy's Life will be held at 11 AM on Tuesday, July 9, at the funeral home. Interment will follow at All Saints Cemetery.

To view full obituary, visit www.dohertyfh.com.
Published in The News Journal from July 5 to July 7, 2019
