Sandra "Sandy" (Bingley) Wilson
Newark - Sandra "Sandy" (Bingley) Wilson, age 79, of Newark, DE, passed away peacefully on Thursday, October 8, 2020.
A celebration of Sandy's life is planned for Summer 2021. In the meantime, her family invites you to make donations in Sandy's memory to the Newark Senior Center by clicking visiting newarkseniorcenter.com/donate
.
To leave online condolences and view the full obituary, visit: spicermullikin.com
