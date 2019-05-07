|
|
Sara A. Bower Lukens
Wilmington - Sara A. Bower Lukens, age 92, died at home May 5, 2019 surrounded by her loving family.
Born to the late Walter and Nettie Rodenhiser, Sara graduated from P.S. du Pont High School. A life-time Wilmington resident, Sara made her career in food service with the Brandywine School District. A deeply faithful person, Sara was a member of several churches, most recently Aldersgate United Methodist Church. In her spare time Sara enjoyed playing bingo, going to the senior center, international travel, and taking road trips with family.
Sara was preceded in death by her husbands, Theodore Bower and Chester Lukens; her 12 siblings; daughter-in-law Lynne Bower; and her grandson Kevin Wayne Bower. She is survived by her sons Walter Bower (Robyn) and David Bower; 4 grandchildren Erica Boulden, Doug Bower (Carly), Dennis Bower (Lindsay), and Katie Bower; 8 great-grandchildren; as well as numerous nieces and nephews.
A viewing will be held Saturday, May 11 beginning at 10 am at Aldersgate United Methodist Church, 2313 Concord Pike, Wilmington, DE, where a funeral service will be held at 11 am. A reception will be held in the church fellowship hall after the service. Interment of cremains will be held Tuesday, May 14 at 10 am at Delaware Veterans Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers the family suggests donations be made in Sara's name to Aldersgate U.M. Church.
www.mccreryandharra.com
Published in The News Journal on May 7, 2019