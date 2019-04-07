|
Sara P. Fitzgerald
Ocean View - Sara "Sal" P. Fitzgerald born August 13, 1925, left this world peacefully, surrounded by her loved ones on April 4, 2019.
Sara is survived by her daughters Barbara Churchville, Faith Fitzgerald, Sue Williamson and her husband, Doug and Hope Orhelein and her husband, Michael. She was predeceased by her devoted husband, Robert H. Fitzgerald, II and son, Robert H. Fitzgerald, III. She's also survived by grandchildren Colleen Fitzgerald, Dylan Fitzgerald, Bridget Fitzgerald, Garan Fitzgerald, Sara Luciano, Rachel Catrambone, Ryan Orhelein, McKenzie Orhelein, and Keegan Orhelein and many great grandchildren, nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Mrs. Fitzgerald was born and raised in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. She attended Girls High School in Philadelphia before moving to Clarksville, Delaware with her parents. It was later that year in Bethany Beach that Sara met her soon to be husband, Bob, who was stationed at Fort Maggie during World War II. They married shortly afterward, on December 22, 1943. They eventually moved and settled in Media, Pennsylvania and raised their five children there. Sara was very involved in her children's schools and PTA. She was also quite involved with the Media Presbyterian Church, where she was a deacon, an elder, and sang in the church choir.
One accomplishment that Sara was the proudest of was working together with others for the creation of the Media-Upper Providence Library. Their initiatives expanded the library and added Upper Providence. Through coordinated fundraising, she helped with the expansion of the physical library and the collections.
Once Mrs. Fitzgerald retired with her husband, Bob, to Ocean View, Delaware in 1977, she joined the choir at the Ocean View Presbyterian Church. That led to her joining the church circle and a long tenured involvement in the church. Through her life, Sara thoroughly enjoyed time with her family and her summers on the beach. She was an avid golfer and bridge player. She lived a long, full life.
A celebration of her life will be held at 1 PM on Sunday, April 28, 2019 at the Ocean View Presbyterian Church, 67 Central Ave., Ocean View, DE 19970 where friends and family may call after 12 noon. Interment will follow in the adjoining church cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial contributions in Sara's name to the Ocean View Presbyterian Church at the above address or the Media-Upper Providence Library, 1 East Front St., Media, PA 19063.
Published in The News Journal on Apr. 7, 2019