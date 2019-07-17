|
Sarah E. Bowerson
Newark - Sarah E. Bowerson, age 80, of Newark, DE, passed away peacefully on Sunday, July 14, 2019.
A visitation for family and friends will be held from 2 pm until 3 pm on Saturday, July 20, 2019 at the Spicer-Mullikin Funeral Home, 121 W. Park Place, Newark, DE, where a memorial service will begin at 3 pm. Interment will be held privately.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in Sarah's memory may be made to the .
