Spicer-Mullikin Funeral Home - Newark
121 W. Park Place
Newark, DE 19711
(302) 368-9500
Sarah E. Bowerson

Sarah E. Bowerson Obituary
Sarah E. Bowerson

Newark - Sarah E. Bowerson, age 80, of Newark, DE, passed away peacefully on Sunday, July 14, 2019.

A visitation for family and friends will be held from 2 pm until 3 pm on Saturday, July 20, 2019 at the Spicer-Mullikin Funeral Home, 121 W. Park Place, Newark, DE, where a memorial service will begin at 3 pm. Interment will be held privately.

In lieu of flowers, contributions in Sarah's memory may be made to the .

To view full obituary or to sign guest book, visit: spicermullikin.com

Published in The News Journal on July 17, 2019
