Sarah E. Rivers


1941 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Sarah E. Rivers Obituary
Sarah E. Rivers

Bear, DE - Mrs. Rivers passed away on March 5, 2019. Mother of Phillip, Verna and Nolan; sister of Audrey L. Brooks. She is survived by a host of grandchildren, great grandchildren, other relatives, family and friends. She also leaves to cherish her memory, James J. Brown, a long time friend and part of her New Jersey family.

Her beloved parents, Philip H. and Eleanor E. Williams, preceded her in death. Also, preceding her in death were all of her aunts and uncles, the most recent, Ernest S. Wilson, whom was one of her good 'buddies'.

Mrs. Rivers worked for the VA Hospital 5 years and the State of Delaware 30 years, retiring as Senior Social Worker/Case Manager.

Mrs. Rivers retired in 2006. She enjoyed her retirement and the time it gave her to take various classes and short trips with the Newark Senior Center, of which she was a member.

There will be no public viewing. Funeral services, repast and burial will be private for family members, close family and friends.

Published in The News Journal on Mar. 10, 2019
