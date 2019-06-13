|
|
Sarah Hannah "Tootsie" Wanamaker
Townsend - Sarah Hannah "Tootsie" Wanamaker of Townsend Delaware passed away peacefully on May 29, 2019. Dearly loved wife of the late Carl E. Wanamaker Sr. and dedicated mother to Sandra & Carl Wanamaker Jr.
Family and Friends are invited to attend the service for Sarah on Friday, June 14, 2019, Liberty Church, 2744 Red Lion Rd, Bear DE 19701. Viewing 9am-11:45am, Funeral service beginning at 12 noon.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made in Sarah's honor to Liberty Church 2744 Red Lion Rd, Bear, DE 19701.
Arrangements by Bell Funeral Home
www.bellfh.com
Published in The News Journal on June 13, 2019