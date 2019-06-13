Services
Bell Funeral Home - Wilmington
909 Clifford Brown Walk
Wilmington, DE 19801
(302)658-1555
Viewing
Friday, Jun. 14, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:45 AM
Liberty Church
2744 Red Lion Rd
Bear, DE
Funeral service
Friday, Jun. 14, 2019
12:00 PM
Liberty Church
2744 Red Lion Rd
Bear, DE
Townsend - Sarah Hannah "Tootsie" Wanamaker of Townsend Delaware passed away peacefully on May 29, 2019. Dearly loved wife of the late Carl E. Wanamaker Sr. and dedicated mother to Sandra & Carl Wanamaker Jr.

Family and Friends are invited to attend the service for Sarah on Friday, June 14, 2019, Liberty Church, 2744 Red Lion Rd, Bear DE 19701. Viewing 9am-11:45am, Funeral service beginning at 12 noon.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made in Sarah's honor to Liberty Church 2744 Red Lion Rd, Bear, DE 19701.

Arrangements by Bell Funeral Home

www.bellfh.com
Published in The News Journal on June 13, 2019
