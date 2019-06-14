|
|
Sarah I. Richardson
Wilmington - Age 92 went home to be with the Lord June 9, 2019 at home surrounded by her loving family. Wife of the late John Richardson Sr.; mother of Lucille Kinard, Shirley Wise, Moise Richardson, Susan Wilson, Eddie Richardson, the late John Jr., Willie James, Robert, James, Aaron Richardson, and Annie Briggs. She is also survived by a host of grandchildren, great grandchildren, great great grandchildren and other family and friends. Funeral 11am, Mon. June 17th at Prayer Praise Power Ministries, 16 Germay Drive, Wilm, DE; viewing 9-11. Burial, Silverbrook Cemetery. Online Condolences to: congofuneralhome.com 302.652.8887
Published in The News Journal on June 14, 2019