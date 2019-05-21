|
Sarah "Sally" Helwig
Wilmington - Sarah (Sally) Helwig Jeffrey of Wilmington, Delaware passed away peacefully at Christiana Hospital on May 16th, 2019 at the age of 77.
She was born in Pottsville, PA, on July 18th, 1941 to Dallas H. Helwig, Jr. and Jacqueline (Owen) Helwig. She graduated from Henry C. Conrad High School in Wilmington in 1959, and she received her Bachelor's degree in Elementary Education from the University of Delaware. While she lived most of her life in Wilmington, she also lived abroad in Germany and Towanda, PA, after she married John Jeffrey in 1969.
Her career in education spanned over 40 years as she taught at the elementary level in the former Alfred I. duPont School District and Red Clay Consolidated School District. She continued to work in childcare until her retirement.
Over the years, Sally enjoyed skiing with the Wilmington Ski Club, participating in local theatre, and volunteering at St. Barnabas Episcopal Church. She was fortunate to have many lifelong friends.
During her retirement, Sally enjoyed gardening and the arts. She was a volunteer usher for the Grand Opera House and enjoyed visiting Winterthur Museum and Gardens. She closely followed Philadelphia sports teams and loved to watch the Phillies and Eagles. When her grandchildren were born, she happily became "Nana" and enjoyed time spent with them.
She is preceded in death by her parents and her brother, David Helwig. She is survived by her two children: her son Robert Jeffrey (Erin) of Dublin, Ohio, and her daughter Susan Hmel (Peter) of Gaithersburg, Maryland, as well as her six grandchildren: Amelia, Lily, and Charlotte Hmel; and Owen, Luke, and Claire Jeffrey.
A memorial service will be held to celebrate her life on June 11, 2019, at 11 o'clock AM at St. Barnabas Episcopal Church, 2800 Duncan Road, Wilmington, DE 19808. A reception will follow. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations to the St. Barnabas Memorial Fund or the . Condolences may be offered online through mccreryandharra.com.
Published in The News Journal on May 21, 2019