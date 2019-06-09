|
|
Sarah "Sally" Jeffrey
Wilmington - Sarah (Sally) Helwig Jeffrey passed away peacefully at Christiana Hospital on May 16th, 2019 at the age of 77. A memorial service will be held to celebrate her life on June 11, 2019, at 11 o'clock AM at St. Barnabas Episcopal Church, 2800 Duncan Road, Wilmington, DE 19808. A reception will follow. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations to the St. Barnabas Memorial Fund or the . For a complete obituary, or to offer condolences online, please visit mccreryandharra.com.
Published in The News Journal on June 9, 2019