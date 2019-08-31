|
Sarah King Biebel
Wilmington - On Thursday morning, August 29, 2019, Sarah K. Biebel, age 93, of Wilmington, Delaware passed away peacefully at the Seasons Hospice Unit at Christiana Hospital.
Sarah was the youngest daughter of Timothy and Nora King and raised in Wilmington, Delaware. She attended Wilmington High School, where she met the love of her life, Charles E. Biebel (deceased) her husband of 58 years. They both graduated in 1943. Sarah is survived by her son, Charles E. Biebel, Jr., his wife, Kathleen of Newark and their son, Steven Biebel of Alexandria, VA; her daughters, Diane DiJiacomo of Wilmington, and Kathleen B. Shields, her husband, William of Wilmington. She is also survived by her two sisters, Mary Moffett and Margaret Dewson.
In addition to her husband, Sarah was sadly predeceased by her son, Gerard Biebel; her granddaughter, Kristen Jackson; her sister, Nora Allison.
Our mother's greatest joy was raising her three children. She enjoyed being a homemaker for her husband and chidren. Sarah and Charles also loved the beach, having owned a home in Bethany for 16 years. Earlier in their lives, they enjoyed the Jersey Shore, especially Wildwood. Our parents especially loved Christmas holidays with the family and putting up all the decorations.
Prior to having children, Sarah was employed at the Equitable Life Assurance Company for eight years. She belonged to a bowling league and a ladies club for 25 years, as well as the St. John the Beloved Parish Leisure Group.
Family and friends are invited to visit at the Doherty Funeral Home, 3200 Limestone Road, Pike Creek on Tuesday, September 3 from 8:30-10:00AM. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at St. John the Beloved Church, 907 Milltown Road, Wilmington at 10:30AM, immediately followed by interment in All Saints Cemetery.
The family would like to thank the Seasons Hospice Inpatient Unit at Christiana Hospital. In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Sarah may be made to Seasons Hospice, 220 Continental Drive, Newark, DE 19713 or St. John the Beloved Parish, 907 Milltown Road, Wilmington, DE 19808.
To offer condolences, visit www.dohertyfh.com 302.999.8277
Published in The News Journal from Aug. 31 to Sept. 1, 2019