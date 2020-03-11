|
Sarah (Sally) Nauman Dougherty
James and Estelle Nauman welcomed their daughter, Sally, to the world on April 18,1944 in Wilmington, De. Sally's fondest memories of childhood were times spent at Camp Winnemont and family visits to Lake Winnipesauke in New Hampshire. She attended Wilmington Friends School and Lasell Junior College.
She married John Dougherty after graduation and the couple moved to Atlantic City, NJ. There her son, Marc, was born. Shortly after, the family moved to Roanoke, Va where daughter, Sharon arrived to the family. Sally loved her children dearly, always encouraging them to go after their dreams.
In 1975, the family moved to Hockessin, DE. Here Sally developed her successful career in real estate, working for Patterson Schwartz for nearly twenty years. Life evolved and in 2003 she resettled across the country in Bellingham, WA.
Sally's creative, energetic and humorous soul forever sought to enrich her own life and those around her. She was a devoted volunteer to the Longwood Gardens (PA), Delaware Theater and St. Joseph's Hospital (WA). She was a Birthright Member of the Fourth and West Meeting House in Wilmington, DE. The interests she shared with others encompassed gardening, painting, sailing, sewing, culinary endeavors and hiking. Her unquenchable zest for adventure and passion for nature led her into improv classes, Spiritual Living workshops, a biking club, hikes throughout the Cascades and travels around the globe, some of her fondest being Galapagos, Africa, Greece and Banff.
Sally met death gracefully on the eve of February 21, 2020 near her final home in Hockessin, DE where she'd lived since 2012. She is survived by son, Marc, daughter, Sharon, sister, Carol, brother, George, a niece, nephews, a sponsor child and many cherished friends across the country.
In lieu of flowers please consider a donation in Sally's memory to Ashland Nature Center 3511 Barley Mill Road, Hockessin, DE 19707.
Published in The News Journal from Mar. 11 to Mar. 15, 2020