Doherty Funeral Homes - Pike Creek
3200 Limestone Road
Wilmington, DE 19808
(302) 999-8277
Sarah Rose Peel


1998 - 2019
Sarah Rose Peel Obituary
Sarah Rose Peel

Wilmington - Sarah Rose Peel, age 21, of Wilmington, DE, passed away on Friday, December 6, 2019.

She was born in Newark, DE, daughter of Tony and Diane (Dick) Peel. Sarah attended St. John the Beloved Grade School and Dickinson High School and most recently worked as a cook at Six Paupers Restaurant.

She will be remembered as being hard-working and quite the athlete in school. She was loved by many and always put others before herself. Sarah will be dearly missed.

In addition to her parents, Sarah is survived by her brothers, Anthony III, Jacob, and Matthew; her paternal grandfather, Anthony Peel, Sr. and maternal grandmother, Janice Dick; her nieces, Madelyn and Sophia; uncles, George, Dan and Rob Dick, and John Peel (Shelly); and her cousins, Jennifer, Antonio, Kai, Allison, Katie, Brandi, and Julien.

She was preceded in death by her paternal grandmother, Rosalie Peel, and her maternal grandfather, George Dick, Jr.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11:30am on Thursday, December 12, 2019 at St. John the Beloved Church, 907 Milltown Road, Wilmington, DE 19808, where family and friends may visit beginning at 10:00am. Interment will be held in All Saints Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, donations in Sarah's memory can be made to atTAck addiction, PO Box 36, Bear, DE 19701.

Published in The News Journal from Dec. 10 to Dec. 11, 2019
