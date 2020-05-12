Sarah Womack
Sarah Womack

Wilmington, DE - Age 89, departed this life May 10, 2020. Daughter of the late Eather M. Pulliam and Willie Ward Richardson; wife of the late Thad Womack; mother of Catherine Elliott and Willie James Evans; also survived by two devoted nieces, Loretta Richardson and Joyce Wilkes; two brothers, Rev. Drewy Richardson and Charles Richardson; 9 grandchildren, 6 great grandchildren and a host of other relatives and friends. She was a member of Greater St. John Baptist Church. Funeral 11AM Fri., May 22nd at Greater St. John B.C., 504 N. Jefferson St., Wilm, DE; viewing 9-10:45am only. Burial, Gracelawn. congofuneralhome.com 302.652.8887




Published in The News Journal from May 12 to May 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
22
Viewing
09:00 - 10:45 AM
Greater St. John Baptist Church
MAY
22
Funeral
11:00 AM
Greater St. John Baptist Church
