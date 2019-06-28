Resources
More Obituaries for Saul Orlinsky
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Saul Orlinsky

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Saul Orlinsky Obituary
Saul Orlinsky

Wilmington - Age 84, of Wilmington, DE, formerly of Melbourne, FL, passed away on June 20, 2019 with his family at his bedside.

Saul graduated from Syracuse University with a degree in Engineering and went to earn his MBA at CW Post in New York. After retirement, he and his wife enjoyed 20+ years of travelling around the world and visiting their children and grandchildren. He was an avid photographer, lifelong learner, and enjoyed reading the newspaper every morning with a glass of orange juice and a bagel.

He is survived by his wife of 57 years, Adele; daughter, Debbie (John); son Harold (Margie); 4 granddaughters who were the lights of his life, Rebecca, Rachel, Sarah, and Eliana; and sister, Anne Ende.

A celebration of his life will take place in Melbourne, FL in August, where all his friends and family can gather to remember him. Saul was a staunch supporter of Jewish causes, so in lieu of flowers, please contribute to the Jewish organization of your choice.

Schoenberg

Memorial Chapel
Published in The News Journal on June 28, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.