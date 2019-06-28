|
|
Saul Orlinsky
Wilmington - Age 84, of Wilmington, DE, formerly of Melbourne, FL, passed away on June 20, 2019 with his family at his bedside.
Saul graduated from Syracuse University with a degree in Engineering and went to earn his MBA at CW Post in New York. After retirement, he and his wife enjoyed 20+ years of travelling around the world and visiting their children and grandchildren. He was an avid photographer, lifelong learner, and enjoyed reading the newspaper every morning with a glass of orange juice and a bagel.
He is survived by his wife of 57 years, Adele; daughter, Debbie (John); son Harold (Margie); 4 granddaughters who were the lights of his life, Rebecca, Rachel, Sarah, and Eliana; and sister, Anne Ende.
A celebration of his life will take place in Melbourne, FL in August, where all his friends and family can gather to remember him. Saul was a staunch supporter of Jewish causes, so in lieu of flowers, please contribute to the Jewish organization of your choice.
Schoenberg
Memorial Chapel
Published in The News Journal on June 28, 2019