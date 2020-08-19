1/1
Saundra L. Dunn-Boyer
Saundra L. Dunn-Boyer

Wilmington - Saundra L. Dunn-Boyer, 70, of Wilmington, passed away at her home on Tuesday, Aug. 11, 2020.

She was the wife of Robert B. Boyer, Jr.

Born in Morton, PA to Wendell Dunn, Sr. and Geraldine Bagby Dunn, Saundra attended elementary and high school in Ridley Park, PA. She later received her degree in Finance from Del Tech. She worked at First Federal Bank in Wilmington and later Suburban Cable/Comcast.

Surviving to cherish her memory, her husband of 26 years, Robert B. Jr.; children, Andrew Johnson of

Claymont, DE and Adrianne Johnson of Pitman, NJ; grandchildren, siblings, Wendell Dunn, Jr., John Dunn, Raymond Gates, Leslie Whiteside, Denise Glover and Renee Gates; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, in-laws, and friends.

Funeral Services will be held on Tuesday, Aug. 25, 2020, 11AM at the Milestone Events, LLC of DeBaptiste Funeral Homes, Inc. 600 E. Market St. West Chester, PA. A viewing will be held on Tuesday from 9-11 AM at Milestone Events. Interment will be at the Union Hill Cemetery, Kennett Square, PA.

For more information, or to send condolences please visit www.debaptiste.com. DeBaptiste Funeral Homes, Inc. of West Chester & Bryn Mawr are handling the arrangements.




Published in The News Journal from Aug. 19 to Aug. 20, 2020.
