Savannah E. Landrum
"Sugarbear"
Wilmington, DE - Age 83, departed this life August 16, 2019 surrounded by her loving family. Wife of the late Joshua Landrum; mother of Edward, Donna, Kennard, Richard, Rosalyn, Wendell, Angelia, Essie Mae, Francine, Francetta, Thomas, the late Mary and Samuel. She was also survived by a host of grandchildren, other relatives and many friends. Mrs. Langrum worked in retail management for many years and was an avid servant of God. There will be a public viewing from 6PM-8PM on Fri., Aug. 23rd at Unity Church, 2101 Lancaster Ave., Wilm, DE. Funeral 9:30AM Sat., Aug. 24th at Unity Church; viewing 8am-9:15am only. Burial, Gracelawn Memorial Park. Online Condolences to: congofuneralhome.com 302.652.8887
Published in The News Journal from Aug. 21 to Aug. 22, 2019