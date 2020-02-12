Resources
Savannah Roberts


2019 - 2019
Savannah Roberts Obituary
New Castle - Baby Savannah Norah Roberts was born on October 4, 2019, together with her Monoamniotic (identical) twin Geneviève Veronica Roberts to parents Nigelee Wilson and Brendan P. Roberts. She suffered a traumatic brain injury around the time of birth and passed peacefully in her mother's arms at 12:50 PM on December 13, 2019. In addition to her parents and surviving twin sister Geneviève, Savannah is survived by her brothers Noah P. and Eli P. Roberts, maternal grandparents Veronica Powell and Nigel R. Wilson (Carol Anne) and paternal grandparents Lynn E. Roberts, Ph.D. and Brenda James-Roberts, Esquire. Savannah also leaves to cherish her memory aunts E. Ashleigh Roberts, Monique Pochvatilla and Annil and Keneisha McIntosh, uncles L. Ernest Roberts, III, Esquire, Timothy K. Roberts (Stephanie), and Alex Clark, and Godfather Dane Richard Creary. Also, first cousins Anaia and E. J. Roberts, M.J. McDonald, Brody and Zane Roberts, Jayla and Jayliana Pochvatilla, and Zada and Xiaira Johnson. We thank all our family, especially aunts Eva Copeland, Janet Augustus and Zorina James, and uncle Volta James for their unwavering support. We thank our friends for all their words of encouragement and especially for their prayers. Special thanks to ChristianaCare NICU, Social Workers, Doctors, Nurses, and Pastoral Care Services for the excellent care and emotional support they provided to Savannah and to the family throughout Savannah's nine weeks of life.
Published in The News Journal from Feb. 12 to Feb. 13, 2020
