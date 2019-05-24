|
Scott Alton Spoor
Newark - Scott Alton Spoor, age 58, of Newark, DE passed away on May 15, 2019. He was born on March 7, 1961 in Wilmington, DE to Jean A. Spoor and the late Stanley V. Spoor Jr.
Scott worked for FMC in Newark, DE for more than twenty-five years. In his spare time, he enjoyed taking meticulous care of his car and yard, attending his daughters' swim meets, and seeing the latest action movie. He loved old cars, especially those from the late sixties.
Scott is survived by his mother Jean A. Spoor; his daughters, Samantha Spoor and Abby Spoor of Newark, DE, a brother, Stanley V. Spoor III of Newark, DE, a sister, Diane Ednie of Richmond, VA, and a number of nieces and nephews.
Services for Scott will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made payable to the "" and sent to , P.O. Box 96011, Washington, DC 20090.
Published in The News Journal on May 24, 2019