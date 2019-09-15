Services
Elkton, MD - Scott Andrew Stone, age 60, of Elkton, Maryland passed away at his home on September 6, 2019. Born in Wichita, Kansas, he was the son of Carolyn Yvonne (Gould) and the late Ralph Francis Stone. Scott graduated from Newark High School and received his Bachelors degree in History at University of Delaware. Scott was working on his Masters degree at Wilmington University. A member of the Cecil County Historical Society; Scott loved history, was an avid reader and was writing a book. Scott's love of trivia led him to win the preliminary rounds of Jeopardy!

Scott was a kindhearted and gentle man who had an affinity for telling stories and sharing memories. He had a good sense of humor and his smile and laugh always brought happiness into the lives of those around him.

In addition to his Mother, Scott is survived by his wife, Mary MacAllister of Elkton, MD; his sister and brother-in-law, Cindy and Fred Wright of Kennett Square, PA; and many nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be held privately. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations to the Historical Society of Cecil County, 135 E. Main St., Elkton MD 21921.
Published in The News Journal on Sept. 15, 2019
