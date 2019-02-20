|
Scott David Parlow
Middletown - Scott David Parlow, age 61, of Middletown, DE, passed away Friday, February 15, 2019.
A visitation will be held Friday, February 22, 2019, from 6-7:30 PM at Strano & Feeley Family Funeral Home, 635 Churchmans Rd., Newark, DE 19702 followed by a service in celebration of Scott's life at 7:30 PM. For expanded obituary, directions, or to send an online condolence visit, www.stranofeeley.com.
Strano & Feeley
Family Funeral Home
302-731-5459
Published in The News Journal on Feb. 20, 2019