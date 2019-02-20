Services
Strano and Feeley Family Funeral Home
635 Churchmans Road
Newark, DE 19702
(302) 731-5459
Visitation
Friday, Feb. 22, 2019
6:00 PM - 7:30 PM
Strano and Feeley Family Funeral Home
635 Churchmans Road
Newark, DE 19702
Celebration of Life
Friday, Feb. 22, 2019
7:30 PM
Strano and Feeley Family Funeral Home
635 Churchmans Road
Newark, DE 19702
Middletown - Scott David Parlow, age 61, of Middletown, DE, passed away Friday, February 15, 2019.

A visitation will be held Friday, February 22, 2019, from 6-7:30 PM at Strano & Feeley Family Funeral Home, 635 Churchmans Rd., Newark, DE 19702 followed by a service in celebration of Scott's life at 7:30 PM. For expanded obituary, directions, or to send an online condolence visit, www.stranofeeley.com.

Strano & Feeley

Family Funeral Home

302-731-5459
Published in The News Journal on Feb. 20, 2019
