Strano and Feeley Family Funeral Home
635 Churchmans Road
Newark, DE 19702
(302) 731-5459
Scott David Ramsey


1976 - 2019
Scott David Ramsey Obituary
Scott David Ramsey

Newark - Scott David Ramsey, age 42, of Newark, DE passed away on December 8, 2019. Scott is survived by his parents, Betty Ann and Richard Ramsey Sr; his brothers, Richard Ramsey Jr. (Kim), and Chris Ramsey (Patti), his sister, Tracey Schmid (Kurt); his nieces, Jessica Ramsey and Britny Buckworth (Kyle); his nephews, Christopher Ramsey Jr., Keith Schmid, and Kole Schmid; and his great nieces, Rylynn and Kamrynn Buckworth.

Family and friends are invited to attend a visitation from 6-7 PM on Friday, December 13 at the Strano & Feeley Family Funeral Home, 635 Churchmans Road, Newark, DE 19702. A memorial service in celebration of Scott's life will follow at 7 PM. Burial will be private. In lieu of flowers donations are suggested to the , 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105. For directions or to send an online condolence visit www.stranofeeley.com

Published in The News Journal from Dec. 9 to Dec. 11, 2019
