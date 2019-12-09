|
Scott David Ramsey
Newark - Scott David Ramsey, age 42, of Newark, DE passed away on December 8, 2019. Scott is survived by his parents, Betty Ann and Richard Ramsey Sr; his brothers, Richard Ramsey Jr. (Kim), and Chris Ramsey (Patti), his sister, Tracey Schmid (Kurt); his nieces, Jessica Ramsey and Britny Buckworth (Kyle); his nephews, Christopher Ramsey Jr., Keith Schmid, and Kole Schmid; and his great nieces, Rylynn and Kamrynn Buckworth.
Family and friends are invited to attend a visitation from 6-7 PM on Friday, December 13 at the Strano & Feeley Family Funeral Home, 635 Churchmans Road, Newark, DE 19702. A memorial service in celebration of Scott's life will follow at 7 PM. Burial will be private. In lieu of flowers donations are suggested to the , 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105. For directions or to send an online condolence visit www.stranofeeley.com
