Scott Davidson

Ardencroft - Age 63, passed away suddenly, but peacefully, at home on June 22, 2020.



Born in Wilmington in 1957 and graduated from Concord High in 1975, Scott was a talented musician, a loving father, and a devoted husband. He studied tabla drumming in Ahmedabad, India for 18 months, and later learned many Mid-Eastern hand drumming techniques. Scott played hand percussion with numerous groups performing world music and jazz, and in 2013 was awarded the Established Professional in Jazz Performance Fellowship from the Delaware Division of the Arts. He was entrepreneurial, passionate, and well-informed about current affairs, and known for his irreverent sense of humor. Scott had been a member of the Thoreau Society and a vegetarian since high school. He was also a loyal friend, often picking up the phone to call people and, in this way, he maintained many decades-long friendships.



Preceded in death by by his parents, Henry and Helen; brothers, Rod and Jamie; and sister, Robin; he is survived by his wife, Rebecca Fisher; children, Julia and Collin; sister-in-law, Joanna Gustafson; brother, Andrew (Paulette); and niece, Amy Beth Voorhees.



To honor Scott's memory, donate to the ACLU of Delaware, vote for Joe Biden in November, and pick up the phone and call an old friend. The First Unitarian Church of Wilmington will host a memorial service online on August 8, 2020.



