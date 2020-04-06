|
|
Scott K. Quinn
New Castle - Scott Kenneth Quinn, age 46, of New Castle, DE passed away suddenly on April 2, 2020. Scott was born on June 6, 1973 in Wilmington, DE to Roy and Janett (Szymonowicz) Quinn and, on September 7, 2002, he married the love of his life Carrie (DeSeta).
The world lost a truly great man. Throughout his life, Scott perfectly filled a variety of roles as only he could. He was a husband, father, son, son-in-law, brother, uncle, nephew, friend, co-worker, and baseball coach. Scott was loved by all who met him.
Scott was a 1991 graduate of St. Mark's high school and a 1997 graduate of Washington College in Chestertown, MD. On October 10, 2009, Scott was inducted into the Washington College Athletic Hall of Fame. It was an amazing accomplishment that came with justifiable bragging rights but Scott was humble and low-key, never prone to bragging about that or any of his accomplishments. Known fondly by his baseball teammates as Quinny, Scott played for numerous baseball organizations in Delaware and met many wonderful friends through baseball.
After college, Scott began a job at Fiserv, formerly First Data (EPS/MAC and Concord) in 1997 in the Wilmington, DE office. While working at Fiserv, Scott met and fell in love with his wife Carrie. Scott spent the past 23 years as a dedicated employee to Fiserv helping a countless number of Fiserv clients and mentoring many of his co-workers. His co-workers became an extension of his family and could always rely on Scott for his knowledge, his quick wit and, most importantly, his genuine interest in them as individuals. Scott had a natural curiosity about people combined with an uncanny knack for finding common ground and connecting on a personal level.
Scott took an enormous amount of pride in his two sons, Garrett and Benjamin, who will cherish the memories of their Dad forever. Scott could often be found with the boys in the garage hitting off the tee to help them perfect their swings, in the backyard working on their pitching mechanics, in the basement showing them that he could lift more weights than they could, or on a baseball field throwing batting practice and hitting grounders to try to get them by his boys. Their baseball talent and love of the game is a reflection of his hard work and instructional dedication.
Besides coaching his sons, Scott was also a dedicated and influential volunteer baseball coach for the Delaware Rockets travel ball organization for 8 years. He obviously loved the game of baseball but more than that he loved helping other young players develop their baseball ability, recognize and capitalize on their strengths, learn true respect for the game and their teammates, and become respectful young men. He thoroughly enjoyed planning each season and looked forward to spending countless weekends at tournaments with his 'Rockets sons'. Scott forged many unbreakable bonds, not only with the Rockets players, but also with their parents. He gained so many amazing lifetime friends through the Rockets organization.
Scott became famous for his hilarious Facebook posts that always made people laugh no matter how bad their day was. His family and friends could always rely on Scott's dry sense of humor and unique ability to interject a perfectly-timed sarcastic comment into any situation. It was one of the many gifts that only he possessed and willingly shared with the world.
Scott loved his family, friends and, of course, Chase Utley. He was a die-hard Phillies and Notre Dame fan, loved a cold Miller Lite at Buffalo Wild Wings with his fellow coaches and friends, and despised road construction - especially on his Delaware route to work.
Scott is survived by Carrie, his devoted wife of 17 years; his sons, Garrett (age 15) and Benjamin (age 11); his loving parents, Roy and Janett Quinn; his sister, Allison Quinn (Ryan Kempski); his maternal grandmother, Krystina Szymonowicz; and his beloved dog, Freddy. He also leaves to cherish his memory many aunts, uncles, cousins and friends. He was greeted in Heaven by his faithful companion for 16 years, his dog, Baron; his grandparents, Hazel Quinn, Clarence Quinn, and Eric Szymonowicz; as well as his uncle, Matthew Mitchell.
Due to the state and national restrictions associated with COVID-19, a private memorial will be held on Wednesday, April 8, 2020 with immediate family.
A celebration of life will be scheduled when it is safe for all of Scott's friends and family to gather together to honor his life properly and reminisce about all of the wonderful memories he has left for us to cherish.
In lieu of flowers, donations are being accepted in memory of Scott Quinn to the Quinn Children Memorial Fund, 9 Erskine Court, Newark, DE 19711.
Published in The News Journal from Apr. 6 to Apr. 7, 2020