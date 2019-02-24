|
Scott Neil Hersh
Newark - It is with tremendous sadness and broken hearts that the family of Scott Neil Hersh announces his passing, at home surrounded by his devoted family, on Thursday, February 21, 2019, at the age of 55.
Scott was born in Schenectady, NY on 9/29/1963. After receiving a Master's degree in Chemical Engineering at the University of Maryland, Scott worked for W. L. Gore & Assoc. for over 30 years which he thoroughly enjoyed. He will be remembered as a loving husband, proud father, wonderful son and brother, and loyal friend. Scott inspired all that knew him with his strong work ethic, positive attitude, steadfast determination, and sense of humor even when facing adversity. Scott had a passion for learning new things, setting challenges for himself which included completing the Philly Marathon, and helping others. Most of all, he loved spending time with his family and friends. Scott's smile could light up a room and he was loved by so many.
Scott will be lovingly remembered and greatly missed by his wife of 31 years, Michelle; his children, Jacob and Matthew; his parents, Abby (Kevin) Dwyer and Mike (Susan) Hersh; and his extended family and dear friends.
Funeral services will be 11:00 am, Tuesday, February 26, 2019 at Temple Beth El, 301 Possum Park Road, Newark, DE 19711. Shiva will be observed 7:00 pm, Wednesday, February 27 at the Hersh home. Those who so desire may make donations in memory of Scott to Johns Hopkins Kimmel Cancer Center at www.hopkinscancerresearch.org by choosing "Please use my gift to support a specific physician or area of research" and indicating "colon cancer".
Published in The News Journal on Feb. 24, 2019