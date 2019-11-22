Services
Spicer-Mullikin Funeral Homes & Crematory - Newark
121 W. Park Place
Newark, DE 19711
(302) 368-9500
Visitation
Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Spicer-Mullikin Funeral Homes & Crematory - Newark
121 W. Park Place
Newark, DE 19711
View Map
Memorial service
Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2019
12:00 PM
Spicer-Mullikin Funeral Homes & Crematory - Newark
121 W. Park Place
Newark, DE 19711
View Map
Scott Thomas Debski


1988 - 2019
Scott Thomas Debski Obituary
Scott Thomas Debski

Gibbstown, NJ - Scott Thomas Debski, age 31, of Gibbstown, NJ and formerly of Newark, DE, passed away unexpectedly on Thursday, November 21, 2019.

Born in Marietta, OH on March 26, 1988, the son of Richard P. and Linda A. Debski. Scott was a graduate of Salesianum School and attended West Chester University. He worked as an analyst with Wawa Corporation in Wawa, PA for 8 years.

Scott enjoyed golf, cycling, skiing and was an accomplished swimmer. He lived in The Netherlands for 3 years and enjoyed traveling. Listening to and playing music brought a smile to Scott's face and his fondest memories were made with his family and friends.

He is survived by his parents, Richard and Linda; sister, Erica L. Debski of Meherrin, VA; maternal grandmother, Gina Jaworski of Billerica, MA; and numerous aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.

A visitation for family and friends will be held from 10 am until 12 noon on Tuesday, November 26, 2019, at Spicer-Mullikin Funeral Home, 121 West Park Place, Newark, DE, where a memorial service will be held at 12 noon. Interment will be held privately.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Scott's memory to The Wawa Foundation, 250 West Baltimore Pike, Wawa, PA 19063 www.TheWawaFoundation.org

To sign guest book, visit: spicermullikin.com

SPICER-MULLIKIN

FUNERAL HOMES & CREMATORY

302-368-9500
Published in The News Journal from Nov. 22 to Nov. 24, 2019
