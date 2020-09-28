Sean Michael McGrory
Wilmington -
On Thursday, September 24, 2020, Sean Michael McGrory, died by suicide at the age of 27. Sean is survived by his parents, Connie and Gerald McGrory; his girlfriend, Kesh Soborun; his brothers and sisters, Patrick (Lauren), Laura (Chris), Liz, Brian, Lisa (Sean), John (Callie); thirteen nieces and nephews; aunts, uncles and cousins; and many friends. Sean is predeceased by his grandparents, Mary & Malio Delle Donne and Elizabeth & James McGrory; and his nephew Wyatt McGrory.
Sean was born in Wilmington, DE, and almost started talking instantly, or at least it felt that way to his family! He went to St Anthony of Padua Grade School, he graduated from Salesianum School in 2011, Wilmington University in 2015, and Western New England University School of Law in 2019 with a Juris Doctor. He was also a member of the Hockessin Fire Company.
Sean was a wonderful son, brother, uncle and friend to many. He was always smiling, laughing or talking, and most of the time, he was doing all three at once! He had impeccable style, would often change his outfits three times a day, and had more pairs of shoes than the rest of the family combined. If Sean wasn't at the kitchen table, he was probably somewhere ironing his clothes. Every event included multiple photos and postings, so he could show off his status as the favorite uncle. Most of all, Sean will be remembered for his kind heart. He was always asking about others, and he cherished our family gatherings and spending time with his friends. He thrived in groups, but also loved Saturday mornings enjoying fresh donuts and coffee with his girlfriend Kesh. While we may never fully understand the "why," we will cherish our memories, and we will carry on Sean's legacy of love and laughter.
A viewing will be held at Chandler Funeral Home on Thursday, October 1st from 5PM-7PM, 7230 Lancaster Pike, Hockessin, DE 19707. A funeral mass will be held on Friday, October 2nd at 11AM at St. Anthony of Padua Church, 901 N. DuPont St, Wilmington, DE 19805. Burial will be at St. Patrick's Cemetery, 460 N. Union Street, Kennett Square, PA 19348 immediately following the mass. In lieu of flowers donations may be sent in memory of Sean McGrory to St. Anthony of Padua Grade School, 1715 W 9th St, Wilmington, DE 19805. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, please wear a mask.
