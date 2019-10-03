|
|
Sean Patrick MacNamara
Wilmington - Age 31, passed away unexpectedly on September 13, 2019.
Sean was born on January 10, 1988 in Claymont, DE.
Preceded in death by his grandfather, Bernie Verdensky and uncle, Thomas; Sean is survived by his son, Devlin; his parents, Dave (Abbey) and Angela; grandparents, Jim and Jill MacNamara, Joanne Gilbert, and Norma Verdensky; step-fathers, John Moore and Michael Groves; sisters, Casey (Marc) and Katelyn (Neal); brothers, Ryan and Aiden; uncles, Jim, Dan, and Joseph; aunts, Heather (Jared), Debbie, and Jennifer (Chris); as well as many nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Sean was truly loved by so many and will be greatly missed.
Cremation Service
of Delaware
Published in The News Journal on Oct. 3, 2019