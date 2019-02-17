|
|
Selma Apothaker Seitz
Wilmington - Age 86, passed away Friday, February 15, 2019.
Selma was born September 21, 1932 in Atlantic City, NJ. She married Ernest Seitz on June 7, 1953 and together, they raised 3 children. Selma took classes at the Osher Life Long Institute and tutored at Lancashire Elementary School. She enjoyed traveling, cooking, and her schnauzers.
Preceded in death by her husband, Ernest; Selma is survived by her children, Michael (Debra) of Overland Park, KS, Elyse Seitz (Jeff Martino) of Gaithersburg, MD, and Jon (Shari) of Blue Bell, PA; grandchildren, Sara Seitz (Pat Underdown), Jacob, Ben, Sam, Philip Savini, Stephanie Savini, Emily, and Andrew; great-grandchildren, Emmy Underdown, Stella, and Jillian Savini.
A memorial service will be 1:00 pm, Sunday, February, 17, 2019 at Schoenberg Memorial Chapel, 519 Philadelphia Pike, Wilmington, DE 19809. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests contributions to Humanity Gifts Registry, P. O. Box 835, Philadelphia, PA 19105.
Schoenberg
Memorial Chapel
Published in The News Journal on Feb. 17, 2019