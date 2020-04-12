|
Selma Barshay
(nee Cohn)
Wilmington - Age 91, of Wilmington, DE, passed away peacefully April 12, 2020.
Selma was born in Philadelphia, PA, and moved to Wilmington when she married her husband, Sonny. She was a devoted daughter of the late Oscar and Rose Cohn. Selma was a lifetime member of Adas Kodesch Shel Emeth Synagogue and the Jewish Community Center where she enjoyed the senior center. She last worked as a secretary for Wilmington High School. Her passion was sharing life's adventures with her beloved husband, Sonny who has preceded her in death. For years, Selma looked forward to the many theatre events as a member of the Wilmington Drama League and DuPont Theatre. She enjoyed and loved her family and friends.
Selma is survived by her nieces and nephews, Deborah, Benjamin (Michelle), Michael, Joanne (Sedat), Jim (Lydia), Aaron (Leanne), Ariella, Brett, Jennifer, Justin, Jenna, Jessica, Davante, Rylee, Alexis, and Willow.
Funeral services will be private. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests contributions to a in her memory.
