Services
Schoenberg Memorial Chapel Inc
519 Philadelphia Pike
Wilmington, DE 19809
(302) 762-0334
Resources
More Obituaries for Selma Cohn)
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Selma Barshay(nee Cohn)

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Selma Barshay(nee Cohn) Obituary
Selma Barshay

(nee Cohn)

Wilmington - Age 91, of Wilmington, DE, passed away peacefully April 12, 2020.

Selma was born in Philadelphia, PA, and moved to Wilmington when she married her husband, Sonny. She was a devoted daughter of the late Oscar and Rose Cohn. Selma was a lifetime member of Adas Kodesch Shel Emeth Synagogue and the Jewish Community Center where she enjoyed the senior center. She last worked as a secretary for Wilmington High School. Her passion was sharing life's adventures with her beloved husband, Sonny who has preceded her in death. For years, Selma looked forward to the many theatre events as a member of the Wilmington Drama League and DuPont Theatre. She enjoyed and loved her family and friends.

Selma is survived by her nieces and nephews, Deborah, Benjamin (Michelle), Michael, Joanne (Sedat), Jim (Lydia), Aaron (Leanne), Ariella, Brett, Jennifer, Justin, Jenna, Jessica, Davante, Rylee, Alexis, and Willow.

Funeral services will be private. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests contributions to a in her memory.

Schoenberg

Memorial Chapel
Published in The News Journal from Apr. 12 to Apr. 13, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Selma's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -