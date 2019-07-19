|
Selwyn "Sel" H. Rose
Ardencroft - Age 86, passed away unexpectedly on June 16, 2019, peacefully in his home. Selwyn was born on May 1, 1933, and raised in the Bronx, New York with his parents Rubin and Ruth Rosenthal and sister Miriam. Sel was an incredibly intelligent and curious child. He graduated from the Bronx High School of Science, then City College of New York, earning a degree in Chemistry while becoming an army officer. He proudly led a squadron in Colorado upon graduation, overseeing covert research operations.
Sel earned a PhD in Chemistry from The Ohio State University, where he met his wife and love of his life, Helen. They met at the Hillel Jewish Center. He entered in his uniform and once their eyes locked, Helen never let him go. They married in 1957 and loved each other passionately until Helen's death in 2016.
Helen and Sel raised three beautiful daughters: Michelle, Wendy and Suzanne. He loved taking the family sailing in downtown Chicago, for pizza and pinball on Saturdays and on road trips in the family station wagon. He was close with his daughters and grandchildren, enjoying monopoly competitions, sci-fi marathons, and endless conversation. He always wanted to help; giving life advice and working hard to provide for his loved ones.
Sel was a recognized and awarded chemist, inventing dozens of patented polymers (Polyphosphazenes and polypropylenes), that didn't burn, crack, or freeze. They saved lives on naval ships and were instrumental in the space program. At 45, he graduated at the top of his MBA class at the University of Chicago and progressed in his career to retire from the chemical industry in 1998 as VP of Research and Technology. Sel then turned a lifelong hobby into a second career, building a successful financial planning practice. He loved his work and helping his clients.
He and Helen settled happily in Ardencroft in their "house in the woods". He loved travelling, playing tennis, long walks with his dogs, driving his sky-blue convertible and going to the casino (a master at craps!). Sel was a true scientist - methodical, analytical and intellectual. He read voraciously, hungry for knowledge and a debate. Although we all hoped he would live forever, his energy and our marvelous memories will live on into eternity.
Sel will be deeply missed by his three daughters, Michelle (Rock), Wendy, and Suzanne (Scott); ten grandchildren, Danielle, Raquel, Benjamin, Daniel, Sophia, Madeline, Hannah, Zachary, Lucas and Jacob; his loving caregivers, and all of his wonderful friends, family and neighbors.
A Celebration of Life is planned for Sunday afternoon, September 1, 2019. Please call Schoenberg Memorial Chapel at 302-762-0334 for details. The family suggests contributions to the Bronx High School of Science or the OSU Hillel.
