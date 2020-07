Serenity M. Billings



Serenity M. Billings sadly passed away on July 11, 2020. She was only on this earth for a short amount of time but she will live in all of our hearts and minds forever. She was very loved and will be missed.



Serenity is survived by her loving her parents Roger and Ashley Billings.



A memorial service will be privately held.



